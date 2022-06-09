BREAKING NEWS

Planning meeting abandoned after water pours through council chamber ceiling

Posted On 09 Jun 2022 at 10:16 am
By :
Comment: 0

A council meeting was abandoned after rain came pouring through the ceiling at Hove Town Hall.

Councillors were in the middle of debating a planning application when the deluge broke through the wooden ceiling of the council chamber.

Planning Committee chair councillor Leo Littman announced the meeting was abandoned as councillors rushed to unplug electronics as water poured onto electrical sockets embedded in the chamber floor.

Water started cascading through the ceiling just before 6.10pm on Wednesday 8 June, four hours into the Planning Committee session.

The rain left puddles on the floor as council officers attempted to catch as much as they could in recycling bins.

Water came through the ceiling for three minutes before it eased to a drip.

Council officers confirmed the issue had occurred during extremely heavy rain in the past.

The incident occurred as councillors debated office space company Platform 9’s proposals to install decking at the front of the town hall.

The Platform 9 decision and the remaining two items of the committee’s business will be added to the July planning agenda.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com