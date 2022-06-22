‘Glowing’ Ofsted report for Woodingdean school

Rudyard Kipling Primary School has again been rated as good by inspectors despite a difficult year fighting the prospect of lowered pupil numbers.

In the latest Ofsted report, the Woodingdean school was praised for its “ambitious and engaging curriculum” as well as for providing “trusting and respectful relationships with every pupil”.

The report also identifies the school’s attention on enabling pupils with SEND needs to learn well alongside their classmates.

Headteacher Euan Hanington said the report was “glowing”. He said: “We are proud to serve a large section of Woodingdean and the words within the report very much reflect the school which we are: nurturing, creative and totally inclusive.

“Our children and staff are amazing and this shines through in Ofsted’s chosen words.”

Last year, more than 5000 people signed petitions opposing the reduction of published admission numbers (PAN) at seven schools, including Rudyard Kipling, and campaign groups of concerned parents were set up to resist reducing pupil numbers.

Councillors eventually voted to keep pupil numbers unchanged for 2023 in February this year.

Mr Hanington said: “After a tricky period last year when we were one of seven schools faced with the prospect of our PAN being reduced, it is a lovely tonic.

“We look forward to continuing to thrive and grow in the years ahead and provide our children with the very best learning experiences.”

The report said: “The school’s values of kindness, respect, equality, teamwork and positivity are at the heart of everything it does.

“Leaders and teachers want pupils to achieve well in all subjects. Teachers have high aspirations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils strive to meet these expectations.”

Governor Michelle Eades said: “As one of the new co-chairs of the governors, I am delighted that our inclusive and nurturing school continues to be recognised as a good school. I am so proud of our staff and pupils.”

Woodingdean councillor Dee Simson tweeted her support saying: “Well deserved for all the amazing work you are doing with our children. Thank you to your team.”