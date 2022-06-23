Brighton man found guilty of assaulting emergency worker

A Brighton man has been found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker at the Sussex Police cell block in Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury.

Max Kramer, 30, of Harmsworth Crescent, Hangleton, assaulted Ashleigh Greenwood, a police investigator, on Tuesday 19 October last year.

He was found guilty of assault by beating by a jury at Hove Crown Court today (Tuesday 21 June).

But a jury acquitted Kramer of assaulting another emergency worker, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Lauren Lewis, in North Street, Brighton, on Monday 18 October.

He was also charged with a racist outburst, causing harassment, alarm or distress, at the NCP car park in North Road, Brighton, also on Monday 18 October.

But when Kramer appeared before District Judge Amanda Kelly at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 6 January, but the charge was withdrawn.

At Hove Crown Court, Judge Christine Henson remanded Kramer in custody to await sentence on a date to be set.

Sussex Police said: “On Monday 18 October 2021, PCSOs patrolling around Brighton city centre were called to Churchill Square to reports of a man – Max Kramer, 30, no fixed address – acting suspiciously and believed to be shoplifting.

“As the PCSOs arrived, Kramer became aggressive, verbally abused one of them and spat in her direction.

“Back-up officers were called and searched for Kramer who had left the scene.

“He was located on the fifth storey of North Road Car Park and after several hours of negotiation – during which he shouted abuse at a member of the public – he was taken into custody.

“While in custody, Kramer once again became aggressive and spat at a Police Constable.

“He was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of racially aggravated harassment, alarm distress.”

Last November, Kramer was jailed for two weeks after he called a magistrate a “bald c***” from the dock at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

He was there because he had failed to co-operate with the probation service after leaving prison.

He was jailed for 18 weeks in February last year for assaulting two police officers in Bognor.