£100 fines for beach barbecues start today
Anyone using a disposable bbqs on Brighton and Hove beaches and parks could be fined £100 from today.
A new order also outlaws the release of lanterns and balloons on council-owned land.
Signage is being placed around the city to notify residents and visitors of the new rules, and anyone found in breach by an environmental enforcement officer could be issued a fixed penalty notice.
Brighton and Hove City Council began to look into the ban after a smouldering disposable bbq put in a seafront bin sparked a blaze which destroyed part of the Hollingdean waste depot in 2019.
A public consultation in which 79% of respondents supported a ban on single-use bbqs.
Stand alone, non-disposable barbecues will still be allowed on certain beaches and in parks and open spaces.
Lanterns and balloons return to the ground as litter and can be ingested by animals, birds and marine wildlife, causing risk of death, injury and entrapment.
The rules have been implemented using a public space protection order (PSPO).
5 Comments
Barbecues are a mystery to me. Why go to the trouble of burning food over fossil fuels when one can take salads, sandwiches to the beach?
Accompanied perhaps with a mineral water?
When one is a Green Party supporter it is obvious that there are a lot of things your find a mystery – empathy, science, economics, profitable business, practicality, and listening to others.
Of course this is totally unenforceable.
Firstly, what is the definition of a disposable barbecue. I can buy this for not much more than a disposable and just leave it on the beach when I’ve finished
https://www.amazon.co.uk/KEPLIN-Portable-Tabletop-Stainless-Vegetable/dp/B0B2RKXCGX/
Secondly, it will be up to City Parks to enforce and any perpetrator can just refuse to give their details.
Green councillor Jamie Lloyd was most amusing on Radio Sussex blaming the government for allowing disposable barbecues, when what they could do is provide better facilities for their disposal or special areas for their use.
Got to disagree with you here. As stated in the article the ban will be enforced by envorimental protection officers, who are actually quite effective when confronting litter droppers and those who leave their household detritus about the neighbourhood. The disposable BBQ’s in question are easily identifiable – they are the tin foil ones that are available from any superermarket or petrol station. You can indeed buy a cheap non disposable one and leave it on the beach, along with your empties, tent and whatever else you feel somebody else should clear up for you. But that kind of misses the entire point of the ban.