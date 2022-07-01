£100 fines for beach barbecues start today

Anyone using a disposable bbqs on Brighton and Hove beaches and parks could be fined £100 from today.

A new order also outlaws the release of lanterns and balloons on council-owned land.

Signage is being placed around the city to notify residents and visitors of the new rules, and anyone found in breach by an environmental enforcement officer could be issued a fixed penalty notice.

Brighton and Hove City Council began to look into the ban after a smouldering disposable bbq put in a seafront bin sparked a blaze which destroyed part of the Hollingdean waste depot in 2019.

A public consultation in which 79% of respondents supported a ban on single-use bbqs.

Stand alone, non-disposable barbecues will still be allowed on certain beaches and in parks and open spaces.

Lanterns and balloons return to the ground as litter and can be ingested by animals, birds and marine wildlife, causing risk of death, injury and entrapment.

The rules have been implemented using a public space protection order (PSPO).