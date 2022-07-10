BREAKING NEWS

Former Sex Pistol to play The Prince Albert in Brighton

Posted On 10 Jul 2022
Paul Cook from The Professionals live at The Forum, Tunbridge Wells 13.10.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

It has been announced that former Sex Pistol drummer Paul Cook will be bringing his band The Professionals to Brighton on Tuesday 9th August 2022, when they will be rockin’ on up at The Prince Albert, which is located by Brighton mainline railway station.

This is an intimate venue for the likes of a former Sex Pistol and thus is very likely to sell out quickly. So without further ado, HERE is the ticket link

Tom Spencer from The Professionals live at The Forum, Tunbridge Wells 13.10.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Support is to be announced, but I’m sure a number of local Brighton punky types will be getting their name in front of Mr Cook and chums in order to secure the highly prized support slot.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team last witnessed The Professionals playing live last October, when we travelled up to the 250 capacity Forum in Royal Tunbridge Wells in order to catch them on the opening night of their 14 date tour in support of their new ‘SNAFU’ album. The title of which means “Situation Normal All F*cked Up”. Order your copy HERE.

The Professionals ‘SNAFU’ album in lovely gold vinyl

The Professionals were formed in 1979 by guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, both band members of the Sex Pistols. John Lydon had left the Sex Pistols, and both Cook and Jones had sung lead for the late Sex Pistols recordings ‘Silly Thing’ and ‘Lonely Boy’.

Toshi JC Ogawa from The Professionals live at The Forum, Tunbridge Wells 13.10.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The lineup for the last tour was Shepherd’s Bush boy Paul Cook (drums/backing vocals), Tom Spencer from Chipping Barnet (lead vocals/guitar), Japanese born Toshi JC Ogawa (bass/backing vocals) and from Hamilton, Canada, Rich Jones (guitar/backing vocals) who had been performing in the Michael Munroe Band since 2014. He was the (permanent or visiting) new boy in the band following the departure of Chris McCormack. One assumes that the 2022 band personnel is the same for this newly announced Brighton concert date.

For more information about The Professionals, visit theprofessionalsband.com

Gig flyer

