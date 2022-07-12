Disabled Ukrainian veterans plead for sports gear before US tournament

Disabled Ukrainian veterans are calling for donations of sports gear before an athletics tournament next month.

The Ukrainian veterans are being hosted in Ovingdean by a military charity while training for the Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida from 19 to 28 August.

The team of 30 athletes will be unable to bring almost any training equipment to the Blind Veterans UK rehabilitation centre in Greenways, Ovingdean.

The team will need donations of:

cycling clothing

golf clothing including shoes

swimming kit including goggles

air rifle shooting and archery equipment

hand bikes for training

They also require access to a 25m swimming pool in the area and are also looking for support in producing Ukrainian competition kits to compete in at the Warrior Games.

Chief executive of Blind Veterans UK, Major General (Retired) Nick Caplin CB who recently returned from a visit to Ukraine said this is an opportunity for the charity to step up.

Major Caplin said: “We are proud to be doing what we can to support these athletes, many of whom are still serving in this war as we speak.

“Our staff at Brighton and across the charity really are going above and beyond to ensure everything is ready for us to host the Ukrainian team.

“We are also getting great support from local organisations including Brighton University, The Sussex Bears Wheelchair Basketball Team, Burgess Hill Golf Centre, Brighton and Hove Buses, and Unbarred Brewery and we thank them wholeheartedly.”

While the athletes train, research into health and social care needs for veterans will be undertaken by charity Bravo Victor.

Professor Renata Gomes from Bravo Victor said: “We have unique and exclusive access with the permission of the Ukrainian government, to carry out a body of work aimed at understanding past, current and future needs of the Ukrainian veteran population, this is a great opportunity to do some foundation work.

“We are delighted to play an active role in supporting the team achieve their sporting goals and, in addition, undertake some initial research that will ultimately help deliver rehabilitation and service provision for injured veterans, wounded civilians and their families back home in the Ukraine.”

Anything donated or leant to the team should be in at least a near new condition.

Contact supporterservices@blindveterans.org.uk or call 0300 111 2233 for more information.