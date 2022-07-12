Moulsecoomb Place restoration plans to be unveiled

The new owners of Moulsecoomb Place are set to unveil their plans for the 18th century manor house.

The house and gardens have been sold to the developers behind the Circus Street and Preston Barracks regeneration projects.

Cathedral Group bought the Grade II listed building and nearby student housing blocks from the University of Brighton.

It says it wants to open up the site and make Moulsecoomb Station more accessible, while restoring the manor house.

There would be more commercial development on the student blocks, which would finance the restoration bill. Its early ideas also include creating a food-related hub.

More detailed plans will be revealed at a public exhibition on the lawns this weekend, and online.

Richard Upton, CEO of Cathedral Group, said, “Please bring your families and join us on the lawns, meet the team working on the project and share your thoughts on our work in progress.

“Our goal is to enhance the old buildings and gardens, making the whole site more accessible right up to Moulsecoomb Station, and create a sustainable and lively place which brings benefit to the local community and the wider city.”

Cathedral Group, which is now part of U+I, says it wants to involve local businesses in its plans.

Food from The Bevy pub and entertainment will also be on offer this Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

The plans will be exhibited in the Riwaq, which was on Hove Lawns for Brighton Festival in May and is being reconstructed on the Moulsecoomb Place lawns. They will also be available online from 16 to 31 July.

A second exhibition with detailed proposals is expected later this year, before planning applications are submitted.

Moulsecoomb Place was previously used by the University of Brighton’s student advice services team, and the Tithe Barn behind it housed the One World Nursery.