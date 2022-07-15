Man banned from keeping dogs after leaving three in hot car

A man has been banned from keeping dogs for five years after leaving three dogs in a hot van for two hours in the middle of summer.

Mark Agyeman-Anane was last week banned from keeping dogs for five years after leaving Prince, Dior and Caramel in the back of a van in Portslade in August, 2020.

Agyeman-Anane, 27, has also been ordered to pay £10,000 compensation.

He denied three charges of causing unnecessary suffering to the dogs but was found guilty after a trial in April this year.

He had left them in the van without access to water and failed to check on their welfare.

However, a fourth charge of possessing a dangerous dog was dismissed after expert evidence that the third dog, Caramel, is not a pit bull terrier.

Agyeman-Anane, who lived in Church Road, Hove but has since moved to Hastings, maintained she is an American bulldog.

The ruling means Caramel will not now face being destroyed.

As well as the ban on keeping dogs, Agyeman-Anane was given a 12-month community order, to include 120 hours of unpaid work and five rehabilitation days.

No order was made for costs as the compensation was deemed to take priority.