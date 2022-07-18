Town hall’s digital focus abandons too many vulnerable people, fears councillor

Some of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people in Brighton and Hove are excluded from council services by the focus on “digital access”, a Conservative councillor fears.

But more than two years after the first coronavirus lockdown, when the town hall doors were closed to the public, Councillor Alistair McNair wants officials to have more face-to-face contact with taxpayers.

This would help tackle the soaring number of complaints, he said, and be fairer for all, compared with the ever-greater reliance on smart phones, computers and social media.

Councillor McNair plans to ask fellow members of Brighton and Hove City Council to back his call for a better service for the digitally excluded.

He is particularly concerned for people who were old, poor, dyslexic or who had difficulties such as impaired eyesight or hearing that made it harder for them to use phones and computers.

The councillor, who represents Patcham ward, is due to propose a motion at the meeting of the full council on Thursday (21 July).

His motion is included in the meeting papers and said: “This council recognises and appreciates that the pandemic has been an unprecedented challenge for staff, notes that there has been a 55 per cent increase in complaints regarding customer service, believes that a satisfaction rate of 57 per cent for transactional council services is disappointing (and) believes that customer satisfaction will increase if there is a focus on in-person delivery.”

It also said that “returning to and focusing on an in-person service, rather than a service focused on improving digital access and social media, will help to ensure that the most vulnerable residents, including often the poorest, the elderly, the dyslexic, and the hard of hearing, many of whom cannot use email or the phone easily, can receive the same level of care as other residents”.

Councillor McNair called for key services – such as housing, parking, libraries, benefits, bereavement, financial advice and rubbish and recycling – to provide a fully accessible in-person service from 9am to 5pm five days a week from the start of September.

He also called for a “contact rate” of 15 per cent – last seen in 2015 – to be achieved by the start of next year, compared with letter, email, phone and online, noting that the contact rate was 0 per cent at the start of this year.

Fellow Conservative councillor Anne Meadows raised concerns at the council’s Housing Committee met last month after an officer told her that there were no face-to-face meetings.

She told the committee that she had phoned on behalf of a vulnerable resident who needed an in-person appointment, only to be told by an officer that it was not possible.

At the Housing Committee meeting, one of the council’s most senior officials, Rachel Sharpe, said that face-to-face appointments were possible.

Councillor Meadows has since met Ms Sharpe and said: “I had a meeting with Rachel Sharpe and explained it again, giving the officer’s name but was told, yes, they do make appointments.

“It’s not really helpful, I feel, as other residents have apparently tried to make a visit by appointment but have been brushed off.”

The council said: “Our Hove and Brighton customer service centres are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4.30pm.

“They provide support for people who need help in accessing council services or who need a computer or phone to do so.

“There is free internet access, computers, scanners and telephones for customers to use to contact or transact with the council.

“Staff are on hand to help people use these facilities. They can also advise on how best to contact particular council services either online or over the phone.

“Where it is not possible for services to fulfil customer need either online or via telephone, face-to-face appointments are being provided.”

The full council meeting is due to start at 4.30pm on Thursday and is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.