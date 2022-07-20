Motorcyclist and pedestrian seriously injured in Old Shoreham Road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Hove yesterday afternoon between a car, motorcycle and a pedestrian.

Officers were called to the A270 Old Shoreham Road shortly before 5pm, at the junction with St Josephs Close.

A motorbike was reported to have collided with a white BMW car, as well as a pedestrian.

Both the motorcyclist and pedestrian were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, or has any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Bookham.