Teen charged over brutal robbery which left man with broken arm

Posted On 21 Jul 2022 at 11:29 am
Brighton Magistrates’ Court

A teenager has been charged with a string of offences after a robbery left a man with a broken arm and a wounded leg.

Roman Lee, 18, will next appear at Lewes Crown Court charged with causing Rendijs Lejins grievous bodily harm in the early hours of Wednesday, June 29.

He’s also charged with attempting to rob Mr Lejins and another man Netithon Limkunpong, of £15, of assaulting Mr Limkunpong and a third man, Tom Wong, of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a wine bottle, and of possession of cannabis.

German Doner Kebab

At his first appearance at Brighton Magistrates Court on 12 July, he admitted being in breach of a community protection notice by entering Pavilion Gardens – but entered no plea to the other offences.

Lee, of Clarence Square in Brighton, was remanded in custody, pending an appearance at crown court on August 9.

