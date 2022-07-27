Brighton man jailed for four years for drug dealing in Kemp Town

A Brighton man has been jailed for four and a half years for drug dealing in Kemp Town.

And a second man was given a suspended prison sentence for his involvement in the drugs business.

Sussex Police said: “Two Brighton men have been sentenced after they pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

“Aiden Dore, 23, of Mount Pleasant, and Daniel Smith, 40, of Lower Rock Gardens, both admitted to being involved in the supply of class A drugs.

“The pair were arrested in August 2020, after they were observed dealing drugs in the street by police officers.

“A flat in Lower Rock Gardens was then searched and more drugs were found, as well as burner phones, cash and dealing equipment.

“The pair were sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Thursday 30 June with Dore jailed for four and a half years.

“Smith was given a two-year suspended prison sentence for his lesser role in the same offence, as well as a £500 fine.”

Judge David Rennie described their offences as “a filthy trade which ruins people’s lives”.

Detective Inspector Dee Wells, of Brighton’s Community Investigation Team (CIT), said: “The illegal drug trade has a significant impact in our city through not only the spread of harmful substances but also as a result of the violence and exploitation that goes hand in hand with these crimes.

“We will not stop targeting those who are involved in the supply of drugs and spread harm in our communities.

“Our work with partners to tackle the underlying issues around the use of illegal substances will also continue in our ongoing efforts to make Brighton and Hove a safer place”.