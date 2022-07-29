Brighton and Hove health watchdog ‘raised concerns’ about Royal Sussex with CQC

A Brighton and Hove health watchdog raised concerns with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) about the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Healthwatch Brighton and Hove said that it had been told by patients and staff that the Royal Sussex A&E was “busy, crowded and sometimes felt unsafe”.

CQC inspectors made an unannounced visit in April and today (Friday 29 July) the official watchdog was due to publish a report rating the emergency department as “requires improvement”.

Previously, the A&E Department had been rated “good” and the hospital trust’s new chief executive George Findlay said: “We have secured investment and are finalising a business case to improve the layout and functionality of the emergency department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital and are continuing to build on the improvements we have made in all areas.”

Healthwatch Brighton and Hove chief officer said: “Healthwatch raised concerns with CQC after patients and hospital staff told us the A&E in Brighton and Hove was busy, crowded and sometimes felt unsafe.

“We are pleased that the recent CQC inspection found some improvements but A&E, maternity and surgery are all now rated as ‘Inadequate’ or ‘requires Improvement’.

“This is a disappointing development for local people and staff, overworked and exhausted from their great efforts over the covid period.”

It is understood that Healthwatch tried to work with hospital bosses to respond to the concerns raised by patients, staff and the public.

But when Healthwatch was rebuffed, the concerns were serious enough to require the watchdog to contact the CQC which then made an unannounced visit.

Healthwatch Brighton and Hove chair Geoffrey Bowden said: “Healthwatch continues to offer support to University Sussex Hospitals Trust. Some of our volunteers will be in the Royal Sussex County Hospital today talking to patients.

“We call on the trust to urgently address the concerns of the CQC and help local people regain confidence in those services that are inadequate and need improvement.”