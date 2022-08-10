Firefighters rescue two from blaze in Hove flats

Firefighters rescued two people from a blaze on the top floor of a four-storey block of flats in Hove late last night (Tuesday 9 August).

This morning East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are now scaling down the incident at Eaton Gardens, Hove.

“At 11.29pm, we were called to attend a residential property in Eaton Gardens, Hove, following reports of a fire.

“Firefighters from Brighton, Hove, Roedean, Lewes and crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended.

“The fire was at the top of a four-storey building and two residents were handed over in to the care of SECAMB.

“We will be on scene for the next few hours ensuring that the fire has been extinguished, to counter any flare ups and to ensure that the scene is safe.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

While fire crews were at the scene, the fire service said: “We are advising all nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed for the time being as there is smoke in the air.”