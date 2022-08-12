How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet
A new zero waste store in the heart of The Lanes is hoping to inspire shoppers to help save the planet – and money at the same time.
Hunglish in Brighton Square prides itself on its range of plastic-free everyday goods from local suppliers, including storecupboard staples from shampoo bars to spaghetti.
And because it buys in bulk, it can even work out cheaper than a supermarket shop.
Owner Viki said she wanted to offer customers the change to rebel against the supermarket’s fetish for plastic packaging.
She said: “This is the way forward.
“Some people come into the store and say this is the way it used to be. We think it’s time to go back as we were.
“We don’t need to have everything packaged in plastic.
“The shop offers all kinds of everyday products. Things we use anyway, but a more eco, sustainable version of it.
“Everything in the store is organic and comes from suppliers who are completely ethical. It was important for me to look at the whole supply chain.”
Located in Brighton Square, the shop is ideally located for people living and working in the city centre to pop in and stock up – and for those living further away, it also offers free delivery if you spend more than £10.
For anyone stumbling across it not having any containers to fill up, there’s a pile of reclaimed jars and bottles at the back of the shop you can grab.
Shoppers can buy as much as they need – which also cuts down on food waste.
Viki says she was partly inspired to open the shop when she worked for an accounting firm whose clients included a large fashion chain.
She said: “One of our clients was selling fast fashion, with thousands of garments going out every day. It was just awful knowing most of those clothes would be going to landfill within 12 months.
“I was trying to live like this anyway, I was doing my shopping locally. My home is totally chemical-free but I thought it wasn’t enough, it could be my job as well.
“I wanted to do something that is part of the solution.”
Hunglish sells a wide range of storecupboard essentials, toiletries, sweets, pet supplies, cleaning products, stationery and toys.
You can order deliveries online from its website www.hunglish.co.uk. You can also find out about special offers and new ranges by following it on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.
