Two men held after man falls over railings on to Brighton seafront lower prom

Two men were arrested after a man fell over railings on to the lower prom on Brighton seafront near the Palace Pier last night (Thursday 11 August).

The man was stabilised at the scene and taken to hospital where his injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries on Brighton seafront.

“Officers were informed by the ambulance service of a man in cardiac arrest east of the Palace Pier, at about 9.25pm on Thursday 11 August.

“Initial inquiries revealed that the man had fallen from railings down to the promenade below.

“He was stabilised by paramedics and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Witness accounts state that the man had been in involved in an altercation prior to falling.

“Two other men were identified at the scene and arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

“They have since been released under investigation.

“Anyone with relevant information or footage can report online, or call 101, quoting serial 1397 of 11/08.”