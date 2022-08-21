BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – West Ham United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Posted On 21 Aug 2022 at 2:55 pm
Impressive Albion lead at the London Stadium with Alexis Mac Allister confidently dispatching a penalty after Danny Welbeck was tripped right on the very edge of the area by Thilo Kehrer.

Leandro Trossard has had a couple of good chances to increase Albion’s lead.

One herded away by Kurt Zouma the other a volley which just went over the bar.

Moises Caicedo also saw an effort ping wide.

But aside from an early chance for Michail Antonio, West Ham have not troubled Albion keeper Robert Sanchez at all and were booed off at the break.

What readers are saying

Categories

