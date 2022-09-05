Former Portslade barman charged with child sex abuse faces trial next year

A former Portslade barman who has been charged with sexually assaulting two children faces a trial by jury next year.

John Guile, 48, a cleaning manager, of Abinger Road, Portslade, denies 11 charges of sexual assault, engaging in sexual activity with a girl and trying to engage in sexual activity with a girl.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between dates in 2009 and 2019 involving a girl who was 11 at the time and another who was 13, 14 or 15.

He is alleged to have attacked the older girl on two separate occasions at the Romans pub, in Manor Hall Road, Southwick, when he worked there.

Guile, who lived in a flat in Old Shoreham Road, before moving to Abinger Road, has since taken a cleaning job in Crawley – and the pub has changed hands.

Another sexual assault was alleged to have taken place in Portslade while three of the attacks were alleged to have happened in Brighton.

Guile is also charged with a serious sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl in 2017 and two more serious sexual assaults on the same girl when she was 13, all in Brighton.

At Lewes Crown Court today (Monday 5 September) Judge Stephen Mooney said that Guile’s trial would start on Monday 24 April next year.

Guile, previously known as John Colin Gosling, denies all the charges. He was remanded on bail.