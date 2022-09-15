Police hunting for former prisoner believed to be in Brighton and Hove

Police are hunting for a former prison inmate who is believed to be in the Brighton and Hove area.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 15 September) that it was looking for Jamie Leroy Linton, 26, formerly of St James’ House, High Street, Brighton.

Linton has been before the courts charged with drug-related crimes in the past.

The force said: “Police are searching for Jamie Linton who is wanted on recall to prison.

“The 26-year-old is believed to be sofa-surfing in Brighton and Hove, particularly in the Hove area.

“He is aware he is wanted and has made efforts to evade arrest.

“Anyone who sees Linton is urged not to approach him, but to dial 999, quoting reference 47220166637.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online.”