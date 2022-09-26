Man arrested over child’s cliff fall

A man has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy fell 100ft down a cliff in Ovingdean.

Police this afternoon launched an appeal for information about the incident on Saturday at 5pm.

The boy is this afternoon in a serious but stable condition at St George’s Hospital in south London, where he was airlifted to.

A 52-year-old man from Oxfordshire was arrested on suspicion of allowing a child to come to serious physical harm and has been bailed until October whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is urged to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Chaucer.