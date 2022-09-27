Brighton pub landlady may open micropub selling craft beers

An experienced Brighton pub landlady plans to set up a micropub selling craft beers and ales in an empty building in a shopping parade in Saltdean.

Julie Karuzas, 58, has applied for a drinks licence for a premises to be known as Sheridans, at 130 Lustrells Vale.

But two neighbours have objected. One of them submitted a petition containing 17 names.

Neither Brighton and Hove City Council licensing team nor Sussex Police have objected to the application because it complies with the council’s licensing policies.

But because two people objected, a council licensing panel, made up of three councillors, is expected to decide the application on Wednesday 5 October.

Mrs Karuzas, who runs the Barley Mow, in St George’s Road, in Kemp Town, applied for a licence to serve drinks on the premises and for off sales.

The licensed hours would be from noon to 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from noon to 10pm on Sundays.

The premises was formerly a scaffolding firm’s offices and prevously a takeaway.

One objector, whose details were redacted by the council on its website, said: “Even with a licensee observing conditions of any licence, should one be granted, alcohol consumption in our residential street is going to lead to an increase in various incidents of reportable crime in our neighbourhood.

“This will also include public order offences in which intoxicated patrons leaving the premises may be heard speaking or shouting to each other while using offensive language.

“For residents who live in the flats immediately above, shoppers visiting the street and children walking to and from the school, any of the ensuing public order offences will have an impact.”

The other objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “However well a licensee attempts to encourage good behaviour, they will have no knowledge of what happens outside their premises or after closing time.

“The majority of customers may be polite, quiet and considerate, but there will inevitably be a few who cause problems.”

Both objectors referred to Lustrells Vale as an “alcohol disorder zone” but Mrs Karuzas said that she had checked with Sussex Police and found no such designation.

She said that she planned to run the venue with her husband. The couple have more than 40 years’ experience in the licensing trade.

Mrs Karuzas, a director of JAF Inns, said: “We propose a micropub, the ethos of which promotes peace, community and independent produce. These products will not be sold cheaply or with any discount type deals.”

The council licensing panel meeting is due to start at 10am on Wednesday 5 October. It is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.