Half time with Hodges – Liverpool 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Posted On 01 Oct 2022 at 4:02 pm
New Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi really couldn’t have asked for a better start.

A neat Danny Welbeck backheel set up Leandro Trossard to put Albion 1-0 up at Anfield after just four minutes.

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker then made two huge saves from Welbeck and then Trossard again.

Brighton looked seamless, continuing where they left off against Leicester City nearly a month ago.

Moises Caicedo capitalised on a mistake by former England defender Trent Alexander Arnold, finding Solly March, who in turn played in Trossard who fired past Alisson to put Albion 2-0 in front.

Albion keeper Roberto Sanchez made impressive saves from Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

And a disputed effort from Firmino, originally ruled out for offside, was reinstated by VAR to halve the arrears 10 minutes before half time.

But Albion go into the break in front at Anfield.

What readers are saying

Categories

