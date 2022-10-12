American blues singer-songwriter & guitarist Samantha Fish set to play Brighton concert

Due to the pandemic and Covid restrictions in the UK and Europe, Samantha Fish had to reschedule her February 2022 UK tour to October 2022. The Brighton concert date was due to be on Monday 7th February at CHALK but that got moved to Tuesday 18th October. Tickets for all shows remain valid, but if you haven’t snapped up yours yet, then tickets and information for all dates can be purchased HERE. Tickets for the Brighton performance can be bought from HERE or HERE.

Special guest at all shows are Wille & The Bandits.

Her current album ‘Faster’ is the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed ‘Kill Or Be Kind’, and marks Fish’s first collaboration with producer Martin Kierszenbaum (Lady Gaga, Sting), who co-wrote eight of the album’s 12 new songs and helped the genre-defying guitarist, singer, and songwriter to refine her sound and strike out into bold new sonic territory.

After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha quickly established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world. Since then, the charismatic singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a rising guitar hero and powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums that have shown her restless creative spirit consistently taking her in new and exciting musical directions.

The New York Times called Fish, “An impressive blues guitarist who sings with sweet power,” and “One of the genre’s most promising young talents.” Her hometown paper, the Kansas City Star wrote: “Samantha Fish has kicked down the door of the patriarchal blues club and displays more imagination and creativity than some blues veterans exhibit over the course of their careers.”

As far as Samantha is concerned, her musical future is an open road. “I’m never going be a traditional blues artist, because that’s not who I am,” says Samantha. “But it’s all the Blues for me. When Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf came out, what they were doing didn’t sound like anything that had been done in Blues before. You’ve got to keep that kind of fire and spirit. I’m never going to do Muddy Waters better than Muddy Waters, so I have to be who I am and find my best voice.”

www.samanthafish.com/tour