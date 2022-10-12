Rescue crews search sea near Palace Pier in Brighton

Rescue crews were searching the sea near the Palace Pier in Brighton this evening (Wednesday 12 October).

Our all weather lifeboat has now launched to assist our inshore lifeboat #RNLI https://t.co/3c4gkhbFja — Shoreham Lifeboat (@SLifeboatRNLI) October 12, 2022

They were responding to reports that someone had jumped or fallen from the pier into the water.

Two RNLI lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter were among those joining the search effort.

The Shoreham inshore lifeboat was launched just after 5.30pm to help the search.

And just after 6.30pm the RNLI Shoreham said: “Our all-weather lifeboat has now launched to assist our inshore lifeboat.”

