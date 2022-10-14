County line drug dealer remanded after arrest in Hove

A “county line” drug dealer was arrested in Brighton and Hove and has been ordered to stay in prison until he can be sentenced next month.

Otis Watson, 30, was one of dozens of people to have been held for drug dealing in the past two weeks as part of a crackdown by police.

Watson was caught with drugs – and police found more at a flat in Brunswick Place, Hove. He had cannabis, cocaine and heroin as well as an offensive weapon – a knuckle-duster.

Sussex Police said: “A search found he was in possession of class A drugs, which officers suspect were to resupply his dealers, and the mobile phone controlling the ‘Oscar/Boss county line’.

“Officers searched a property linked to him in Hove and found around 1,000 wraps of class A drugs, worth around £20,000, over £2,000 in cash and knuckle-dusters.”

Watson was arrested on Wednesday 7 October and brought before a district judge at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 9 October.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of having class A drugs with intent to supply, one charge of having a class B drug – cannabis – and one count of having an offensive weapon.

Watson, of Ashenden Road, Guildford, Surrey, and Middlesex Road, Mitcham, in south London, was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 3 November.

Sussex Police said that 17 people were arrested in Brighton and Hove during the week-long crackdown and, in all, 52 people were held across the county.

The force said that 11 county drug lines were shut down, 20 weapons were seized and safety checks were carried out on dozens of vulnerable people at risk of “cuckooing”.

Sussex Police said: “One hugely damaging element of county lines is cuckooing where drug gangs use a vulnerable person’s home as a base for their drug operations, often through violence, intimidation and exploitation.

“Throughout the week, Sussex Police and its community partners carried out cuckoo checks on 61 individuals deemed to be at risk of the practice.”

Officers worked with 68 taxi firms and drivers, housing associations and 43 hotels and B&Bs (bed and breakfasts), which are often used as bases for drug operations. They highlighted how to spot and report signs of county lines.

Sussex Police added: “Forces across the country joined a national ‘County Lines Intensification Week’ from Monday 3 October to Sunday 9 October, focusing on disrupting drug dealing lines, catching perpetrators and protecting people at risk of exploitation.

“County lines drug dealing is when criminals from large urban areas deal drugs in smaller areas across county borders. Drug users contact them through phone numbers – known as deal lines.

“The practice is typified by violence and the exploitation of vulnerable people and children, who are often coerced into dealing drugs on behalf of gangs.

“Sussex Police works tirelessly all year round to combat county lines but this week of action serves to shine a spotlight on the issues facing communities across the county.”

Detective Superintendent Stuart Hale said: “County lines drug dealing is a devastating practice that destroys lives and spreads harm around our communities.

“County Lines Intensification Week was an opportunity to highlight some of the relentless work carried out by Sussex Police and our partners all year round.

“The week took dozens of dangerous individuals off the streets and resulted in the seizures of tens of thousands of pounds of harmful substances, weapons and illegally gained cash.

“But equally important is the work that goes on to safeguard those vulnerable people who fall victim to drug dealers – young and old – coerced into dealing drugs or surrendering their homes as bases for illegal activity.

“Police and community partners remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting these vulnerable people and bringing perpetrators to justice.”