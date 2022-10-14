Dedicated quiet sessions for covid vaccinations to be held

Quiet covid vaccination sessions are to be held across Brighton and Hove for those who may need a calmer environment and have different access needs.

NHS Sussex is offering three dedicated quiet sessions to people living in Sussex who are currently eligible for their covid-19 vaccine.

Those over the age of 16 who may need more time for their appointment or who have extra access needs will find a quieter and calmer environment.

This includes people with learning disabilities, autistic people and those who are neurodiverse, people living with a dementia and/or Alzheimer’s, people with extra access needs who are unable to use other vaccination services and people with severe anxiety who are unable to access the main vaccination centres.

The Brighton charity Possability People said: “The quiet sessions went really well last year and were particularly helpful for lots of people who might be concerned about going to a larger venue or busier sessions.

“There was support for disabled people and they were calm and quiet.

“We’d encourage anyone who is eligible for a vaccine to take up the offer of an autumn booster – just give us a call to arrange the time and we’ll book you in.”

The quiet sessions will offer fewer appointments, so fewer people will be there during the session. Appointments will also be longer to give patients more time (up to 15 minutes).

There will be individual care for everyone receiving their vaccination and free transport for anyone who needs it.

A range of different vaccinations will be available, including vaccinations for people requiring their first dose, second dose, third dose or the latest autumn booster.

The sessions will take place from 10am to 3pm on each of the following dates

Thursday 20 October – Whitehawk Inn, Whitehawk Road, Brighton, BN2 5NS

Thursday 27 October – St Richard’s Community Centre, Egmont Road, Hove, BN3 7FP

Tuesday 1 November or Thursday 3 November – Brighthelm Community Centre, North Road, Brighton, BN1 1YD

Bookings can be made by phoning Possability People on 01273 894040. The charity will take the relevant details and pass on any additional information to the vaccination team to make the journey on the day as smooth as possible.

To book free travel, book a vaccination appointment first, then call 01444 275008 to speak to a travel co-ordinator.