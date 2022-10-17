Panel reaches decision on whether to license proposed Saltdean micropub

An experienced Brighton publican has been granted a licence to run a proposed micropub specialising in craft beer from small breweries.

Julie Karuzas, 58, hopes to open a micropub called Sheridans in a vacant office which was previously a takeaway, in Lustrells Vale, Saltdean.

A licensing panel consisting of three Brighton and Hove councillors – Dee Simson, Clare Rainey and Zoe John – approved the application after a hearing on Wednesday 5 October.

The panel heard from neighbours who were concerned about late opening, noise and the sale of alcohol to underage drinkers.

Mrs Karuzas, who runs the Barley Mow, in St George’s Road, Kemp Town, reassured the panel.

She said that the micropub would open from 3pm to 10pm from Tuesday to Friday, from noon to 10pm on Saturdays and from noon to 6pm on Sundays.

The panel said, in its decision letter, that Mrs Karuzas was an “experienced and responsible” operator.

The letter said: “This is a small premises and the applicants are experienced and responsible operators who wish to work with the local community.

“The applicants have consulted with the police resulting in a set of robust conditions.

“Further measures were agreed at the hearing which took into account some of the concerns of the residents.

“The application is within policy and is a small micropub operation with limited vertical drinking.

“As such, with the modest hours of operation, it is not likely to undermine the licensing objectives.”