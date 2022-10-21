Billy Idol offers ‘Flesh For Fantasy’ at Wembley Arena concert

BILLY IDOL + KILLING JOKE + TOYAH – WEMBLEY ARENA, LONDON 19.10.22

The day has finally arrived and the Brighton & Hove News Music Team were finally on our way up to Wembley Arena to see the 1980’s heartthrob Billy Idol live in the flesh! Has he still got it? Read on to find out…….

Covid had certainly upset Billy Idol’s touring schedule for his 2021 ‘Roadside’ EP, as he has now moved on with his lockdown inspired ‘The Cage’ EP which dropped on 23rd September this year. For this, rock icon Billy and his trusty long-time guitarist Steve Stevens reunited with songwriters Tommy English and Joe Janiak to create four songs based around the terrible pandemic.

The title track ‘Cage’, which Billy and the boys performed tonight, states “Screamin’ in isolation, walkin’ through desolation alley”. He divulged to us that he couldn’t even go to his mother’s funeral because of Covid. The song was accompanied by its video on the full length screen at the rear of the stage.

Also found on the latest EP is standard rock number ‘Runnin’ From The Ghost’, which has the lines “I’m running from the ghost, the ghost inside me”. Billy told us that this song is about him putting drug addiction behind him. It was a curse that followed him from late 70s to early 90s.

This six date arena tour, has been taking in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Cardiff and Leeds and is featuring “new music, a stack of timeless classics”. These concerts are marking his first in the UK since 2018. When initially announced last year, he was bringing along The Go-Go’s for a long awaited return as the main support act for all six concerts. However, it was subsequently announced that ‘Television’ were due to perform the iconic 1977 album ‘Marquee Moon’ in its entirety. But they were also no longer available due to illness. The answer to this quandary was to draft in none other than Killing Joke and Toyah to the ranks. The set times for tonight were Toyah 7pm to 7:30pm, Killing Joke 7:50pm to 8:40pm, Billy Idol 9:10pm to around 10:45pm. So this allowed us to leave the arena in just enough time in order to grab one of the last trains back home to Brighton. More on Killing Joke and Toyah shortly.

Billy Idol began his music career in late 1976 as a guitarist in the punk rock band Chelsea. However, he soon left the group with his former bandmate Tony James, and formed Generation X, with Idol out front! Forty-five years on and Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock’n’roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. Moving to America and embracing the new MTV music channel, with videos for ‘White Wedding’, ‘Rebel Yell’ and ‘Eyes Without A Face’, established Idol as one of the iconic performers of his generation, a position he still holds today.

The fans were set this evening inside the cavernous Wembley Arena, with its 12,500 capacity which has played its part in history and has hosted numerous events down the years, including the 1948 and 2012 Olympics and for over 60 years, has seen some of the biggest names in music walk through its doors including Queen and The Rolling Stones, to name just two.

Idol and his bandmates graced the expansive head height stage at 9:10pm, having followed on from ‘Hallogallo’ by NEU! booming out of the many speakers throughout the venue. For the next 90 minutes or thereabouts, we were totally in their hands. The ‘Roadside Tour’ average set lengths so far have been 1hr 26 minutes. The red curtain had been pulled back revealing the large video screen and there were two flights of steps either side of the drummer’s position. Enter high up on a raised platform stage left (our right) William Michael Albert Broad aka 66 years young grandad Billy Idol…..cue screams!

His loyal fans had almost sold out the Wembley Arena and I would estimate the attendance was well in excess of 10,000 eager souls, which is certainly no mean feat as his last studio album was eight years ago and that only reached No. 35 in the UK Album Charts. His highest UK Chart studio album was ‘Whiplash Smile’ back in 1986, however his 1988 ‘Idol Songs: 11 Of The Best’ compilation album did hit the No.2 spot. In the early to mid 1980’s he was getting justified recognition and success over the pond, and so it wasn’t a surprise when he upped sticks and left his punk mates back in Old Blighty for sunnier climes.

The lads opened with the Generation X number ‘Dancing With Myself’ which Billy kept shouting “London England c’mon” throughout. This set the tone and got the crowds behind him from the very beginning. I wasn’t sure what to expect from his set, having not witnessed him performing live before, but this first sign was a positive one, judging by the raucous applause at the end of the song. I noted that Visage founding member Rusty Egan was just seats away from me and he and his friends were certainly up for a good time!

Idol’s partner in crime Steve Stevens was clearly a treasured member of the band and was outshining the other members, and even being given his own two almost solo slots with the addition at times of the synth. He blossomed during an extended acoustic guitar intro for ‘Eyes Without A Face’ (from 1983 ‘Rebel Yell’ album) and then seriously let loose shortly after with his electric guitar which gave off a Flamenco Spaghetti Western feel to it. He certainly showed us what he could do and it was amazing to think that this was just one man and one instrument.

The second number of the night was 1990’s ‘Cradle Of Love’ which benefited from the flashing lighting on the skyscraper backdrop in time with the music. I noted that Billy’s spoken voice was sounding very raspy, and I was slightly concerned that he would not make the duration of the performance. ‘Flesh For Fantasy’ was next and saw Idol disrobe his tops and then put his jacket back on. Yes ladies, the bare chest was out! Clearly the man’s confident enough to do this as he’s still got it and looked buff! Did I just say that? When I was a young lad, a man of 66 was ancient, but clearly Idol never got that message!

After ‘Cage’ from the new EP, we had a decent rocky number in the form of the title track from the 1994 blockbuster film ‘Speed’ which starred Keanu Reeves.

The only number from ‘The Roadside’ EP, the slower paced ‘Bitter Taste’ was given an outing this evening. Billy wrote it about the time that he had experienced the most pain in his life when he had a motorcycle accident on 6th February 1990 in Hollywood that nearly cost him a leg. He was hit by a car when he ran a stop sign while riding home from the studio one night. He required a steel rod to be placed in his leg. “Jagged stain on my skin; Broken leg, born again; Wide glide, upside down; Twisted frame, my new crown”.

‘Eyes Without A Face’ followed. If you haven’t heard the cover by German outfit Scooter, then you need to. They certainly did it justice, plus they also covered ‘Rebel Yell’ as well which is just as terrific!

The crowd were virtually all on their feet for the first time this evening when the successful cover of Tommy James & The Shondells ‘Mony Mony’ arrived. Idol had been off stage to change his outfit for this tune. The fans also stood up for the title track of the 1983 ‘Rebel Yell’ album which Billy said was his favourite song, and also stood up for the final number ‘White Wedding’ (from 1982 ‘Billy Idol’ album), prior to which Billy told us that his sister Jo was in the audience. I suspect that she very much enjoyed herself this evening!

It was great to hear the 1977 ‘One Hundred Punks’ Generation X song this evening. I personally was hoping for more from this back catalogue. It would have certainly made my night if they had played ‘King Rocker’, ‘Your Generation’, ‘Ready Steady Go’, ‘Valley Of The Dolls’, ‘Friday’s Angels’, and ‘Revenge’. But on the punk front, they did include a homage to The Heartbreakers ‘Born To Lose’ from ‘L.A.M.F’ as one of the encore songs, so that was great!

I enjoyed myself this evening. I haven’t been to this venue since 28th April 1981, when I saw Gary Numan play his (then) farewell concert, in fact I attended all three of them, the 26th and 27th being the others. It was nice to be back and the area in and around the venue has certainly become much more inviting.

Billy Idol setlist:

‘Dancing With Myself’ (Generation X song) (from 1983 re-issue of 1982 ‘Billy Idol’ album) (originally found on 1981 Gen X ‘Kiss Me Deadly’ album)

‘Cradle Of Love’ (from 1990 ‘Charmed Life’ album)

‘Flesh For Fantasy’ (from 1983 ‘Rebel Yell’ album)

‘Cage’ (from 2022 ‘The Cage’ EP)

‘Speed’ (from 1994 ‘Speed The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ album)

‘Bitter Taste’ (from 2021 ‘The Roadside’ EP)

“Steve Stevens’ Acoustic Guitar Solo” / ‘Eyes Without A Face’ (from 1983 ‘Rebel Yell’ album)

“Steve Stevens Guitar Solo”

‘Mony Mony’ (Tommy James & the Shondells cover) (found on 1981 USA ‘Don’t Stop’ EP, 1985 ‘Vital Idol’ live album)

‘Runnin’ From The Ghost’ (from 2022 ‘The Cage’ EP)

‘One Hundred Punks’ (Generation X song) (from 1977 Generation X ‘Generation X’ album)

‘Blue Highway’ / ‘Top Gun Anthem’ (Harold Faltermeyer and Steve Stevens song) (from 1983 ‘Rebel Yell’ album) / (from 1986 ‘Top Gun Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ album)

‘Rebel Yell’ (from 1983 ‘Rebel Yell’ album)

(encore)

‘Rebel Like You’ (from 2022 ‘The Cage’ EP)

‘Born To Lose’ (The Heartbreakers cover)

‘White Wedding’ (from 1982 ‘Billy Idol’ album)

The main headline act on this tour is Killing Joke, who I have witnessed performing live on many previous occasions down the decades. They never fail to deliver! I must confess that I was taken aback with the announcement of their inclusion on the Billy Idol tour as support, especially as they will be headlining the Royal Albert Hall on 12th March next year in their own right – Tickets HERE. But fair play to the band they were willing to get stuck in.

It’s not very often that you can get to see a really decent outfit that boasts all of their original members, so step forward into the limelight Jaz Coleman ( lead vocals), Paul Ferguson (drums, backing vocals), Kevin “Geordie” Walker (guitar), and Martin “Youth” Glover (bass, vocals).

They are certainly on the case from 7:50pm to 8:34pm tonight and are joined by Mechanical Cabaret keyboardist Roi Robertson to boast their ranks. He has been doing so for the past six years. The outfit blasted through eleven original compositions without any inane drivel in between the tracks. They simply let the music do all the talking, just like it should be with a Killing Joke live outing.

The lighting for their set was arguably just as good as that of Billy Idol’s. It had many streams of white beams thrusting out towards the increasing numbers of punters making their way into the hangar/arena. The sound (for all three acts) is not really that ideal for bands as drum echoes could sometimes be heard bouncing off the rear walls with a little delay. The seating where we were was also a little cramped to say the least, but as Jaz and his mates worked through their powerful set, the seating arrangements seemed to matter less and less, although it was weird to be seated for their set. KJ fans will understand what I’m referring to.

No less than eight of their eleven tracks came from their groundbreaking 1980/81 period, which suited me right down to the ground. There was the drumming led ‘Unspeakable’, early single ‘Wardance’ which has never waned since its release, ‘The Fall Of Because’, ‘Requiem’ (and its B-side ‘Change’) the former being as epic as ‘Wardance’ was, ‘Butcher’, ‘The Wait’ and the US dance chart success and ‘Wardance’ conspirator ‘Pssyche’, which was arguably the pick of the bunch. The remaining trio being the mid-80’s hit ‘Eighties’, the title track from the 1994 ‘Pandemonium’ album, and ‘Loose Cannon’ from the second of their self-titled albums, which both sounded as though they would easily fit into a current Gary Numan live performance.

It was a fantastic performance and I know I’m in the minority stating this, but I enjoyed Killing Joke the most tonight. On the other hand, it would have been interesting to hear ‘Marquee Moon’ in its entirety though!

Killing Joke setlist:

‘Unspeakable’ (from 1981 ‘What’s THIS For…!’ album)

‘Wardance’ (from 1980 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘The Fall Of Because’ (from 1981 ‘What’s THIS For…!’ album)

‘Requiem’ (from 1980 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘Butcher’ (from 1981 ‘What’s THIS For…!’ album)

‘Eighties’ (from 1985 ‘Night Time’ album)

‘Change’ (from the re-issue of 1980 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘Loose Cannon’ (from 2003 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘The Wait’ (from 1980 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘Pssyche’ (from 1980 ‘Wardance’ / ‘Pssyche’ single)

‘Pandemonium’ (from 1994 ‘Pandemonium’ album)

First up this evening was the diminutive pixie that runs on Duracell batteries, Toyah Willcox, wife of 76 year old guitarist, founder and longest-lasting member of the progressive rock band King Crimson, who she informs us “can’t dance”. Initially, I considered her a strange choice for opening act, but maybe her chipper upbeat stagecraft was exactly what the night required. I have never bothered seeing her live before until this August, when I caught her set at R-Fest at the Rebellion punk festival in Blackpool. Back then, I wanted to see what Toyah was like as she starred in the ‘Jubilee’ film with my partner Jordan Mooney who has sadly passed away.

At R-Fest, I had funnily enough enjoyed Toyah’s banter in between tunes, more so than the actual songs themselves, having never really been a fan. Tonight’s set was an edited version of that R-Fest performance, with some common similarities in information shared. Clearly this information is part of the patter.

Tonight’s seven song set commenced at 6:58pm and run until 7:28pm and included the hits (‘It’s A Mystery’, ‘I Want To Be Free’, ‘Thunder In The Mountains’ and ‘Good Morning Universe’) as well as her take on Martha & The Muffins ‘Echo Beach’ which Toyah informed us she put back in the charts in the mid 80’s, although I’d hardly call it that, as it peaked at No. 54 in 1987. Toyah and her chums played ‘Neon Womb’ from her ‘Sheep Farming In Barnet’ six track release from 1979, which she endeavoured to hoodwink us stating that it was punk. Maybe the thought process at the time and the lyrics were, but punk in its true sense…certainly not! You want guttural punk, then listen to ‘Lou’ by Adam & The Ants featuring Jordan….that’s punk! The remaining tune was ‘Space Dance’ which was culled from her 2021 studio album ‘Posh Pop’.

64 year old Toyah clearly knows how to play the game having been in the industry so long, even providing the opening and closing lines in the original series of ‘Teletubbies’ as well the narration in the first two series of fellow Ragdoll show, ‘Brum’. Versatile she sure is, but musically she’s certainly not for me whatsoever!

Toyah setlist:

‘Thunder In The Mountains’ (from 1999 CD re-issue of 1982 ‘The Changeling’ album)

‘Echo Beach’ (Martha And The Muffins cover)

‘Good Morning Universe’ (from 1999 CD re-issue of 1982 ‘The Changeling’ album)

‘It’s A Mystery’ (from 1981 ‘Anthem’ album)

‘Neon Womb’ (from 1979 ‘Sheep Farming In Barnet’ mini-album)

‘Space Dance’ (from 2021 ‘Posh Pop’ album)

‘I Want to Be Free’ (from 1981 ‘Anthem’ album)

