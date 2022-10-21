Brighton businesses encouraged to sign-up for four-day working week trial

Brighton businesses are being urged to sign up to a three-month trial of a four-day working week.

University of Sussex psychology lecturer Dr Charlotte Rae has been researching the effects of shortening the working week, and says early research has shown significant staff benefits.

She will be presenting the initial findings of the Sussex 4 Day Week project and an event called The science behind the 4 day week, on Wednesday 26 October at Brighton Girls School on Montpelier Road.

the project is now looking for other businesses to sign up to test out a four-day week for three months, starting at any time. Employees would receive 100% of their wage for working 80% of their normal work hours.

According to researchers, results so far have shown significant health benefits, including sleep and mental health.

Business performance metrics have further shown productivity was either maintained or improved, with five out of the six companies conducting the trial now intending to make the four-day work week permanent.

Dr Charlotte Rae, Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Sussex, said: “It’s been widely argued for a while now that the five-day, 9-5 working week is outdated and no longer fit-for-purpose for various reasons, including significant health, cost and environmental ones.

“However, it is only through trials like ours that we are finally getting the scientific data to properly support this.

“Our research is showing that a four-day working week can provide huge benefits not only for staff wellbeing, but also overall workplace performance.

“We hope as many local employers as possible will join us at The Science behind the 4 day week event, and that after hearing our results and how a four-day week works in practice from panel members, will be inspired to also take part in our trial.

“By doing so, they will not only be supporting important research, but hopefully will also experience valuable benefits for their business and workforce.”

One of the first businesses in the country to trial a four-day week was Hove-based MRL Consulting Group, which implemented it for six months in 2019.

After seeing significant improvements in staff retention, productivity and reductions in short-term absence, the company has made the change permanent.

Next week’s free event, which is in partnership with the Brighton Chamber of Commerce is part of the national, two-week Festival of Social Science.

Those who are unable to attend the event can get more details and sign up for the trial by visiting www.sussex4dayweek.co.uk.

The Sussex 4 Day Week project is one of a number of national trials being conducted into the impact of a shorter work week, but it is the only one that measures the biological benefits of reduced working hours alongside business performance.

Currently being trialled by six Brighton businesses, employees have been undertaking a series of assessments, ranging from in-depth questionnaires to in-person biological tests such as MRI scans and blood tests, to track the psychological and physical impact of working four instead of five days a week.

The Science behind the four day week event will feature a presentation of the scientific data obtained by the team so far, as well as a panel discussion with the business employers and employees currently partaking in the trial.

A final Q&A session will further provide the opportunity for other local business owners to ask additional questions.

To book a free ticket for The Science behind the four day week event, visit www.brightonchamber.co.uk/event/the-science-behind-the-four-day-week.