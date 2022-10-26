Neighbours ask for action against “nauseating” coffee roasting stink

Neighbours of a Brighton coffee shop are asking the council to stop it roasting its beans on site, which they say is causing a “nauseating” stink over surrounding streets.

The Roastery in Sydney Street uses an industrial roaster on weekday mornings to supply its six cafes and wholesale and retail customers.

But although the coffee is popular with customers, the “acrid” fumes from the roaster are making it unpopular with the neighbours.

A petition on the council website says: “Air pollution in the North Laine is already high. For over two years homes, gardens and areas around Tidy Street and Sydney Street have been filled with acrid and nauseating coffee roasting fumes every weekday morning from approximately 8am until after 1pm.

“Residents in the vicinity of the fumes cannot open windows or enjoy our outdoor space as a result. Many of us work from home and our children study from home so cannot avoid the smell.

“For those living immediately behind, the roaring noise of the roastery is also distressing and intrusive.

“Many members of our community have called on the Environmental Health and Planning Departments to take action, but have been told they will not or cannot do so.

“The company is currently in breach of aspects of its planning permission, but has received no sanction for this.

“We have also appealed directly and repeatedly to Trading Post Roastery, which has rarely even shown us the courtesy of responding to our emails.”

Brighton and Hove News approached Trading Post for comment, but did not receive a reply.