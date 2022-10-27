Queen Victoria’s arm is reattached



An arm that fell off the statue of Queen Victoria in Victoria Gardens has been reattached.

The stony monarch’s left arm fell off the 125-year-old statue on 21 September. The reason is unknown.

But now, specialist repairers have put her limb back on – and given her a spring clean at the same time.

A council spokesman said: “We organised a specialist local contractor to reattach the damaged arm, clean the statue, rake out existing joints and repoint.”

The statue, which shows the queen in the act of opening Parliament, was presented at the opening of Victoria Gardens for the queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

It is the work of Carlo Nicoli of the Sculptured Marble Company, and commissioned by Sir John George Blaker.