BREAKING NEWS

Vaping gang break train passengers cheekbone

Posted On 27 Oct 2022 at 1:16 pm
By :
Comment: 0


Two people who confronted a gang vaping on the train were savagely attacked, leaving one with a broken cheekbone and the other with hair torn out.

British Transport Police today released images of four people they’d like to speak to in connection with the attack, which happened on board a Brighton train on 19 July.

After the two victims asked the group to stop, the vapers became first verbally and then physically abusive.
The incident took place as the train was travelling past Gatwick Airport.

Officers believe the people in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

Spacewords Brighton

If you recognise them or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 619 of 19/07/22.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

GDK 2 for 1

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com