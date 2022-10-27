Vaping gang break train passengers cheekbone



Two people who confronted a gang vaping on the train were savagely attacked, leaving one with a broken cheekbone and the other with hair torn out.

British Transport Police today released images of four people they’d like to speak to in connection with the attack, which happened on board a Brighton train on 19 July.

After the two victims asked the group to stop, the vapers became first verbally and then physically abusive.

The incident took place as the train was travelling past Gatwick Airport.

Officers believe the people in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 619 of 19/07/22.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.