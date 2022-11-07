Rundown Hove hostel put up for sale for £7m

A rundown hostel on Hove seafront has been put up for sale for about £7 million after homeless charity St Mungo’s pulled out of using it.

The Smart Sea View Hostel, above, also known as the Smart Sea View Hotel, in St Catherine’s Terrace, in Kingsway, Hove, is being marketed to “developers, care home providers and hoteliers”.

The owner, Topclass Investments, bought the property for less than £650,000 in October 2001 when John Houlton and his family sold it after running a hotel there for 35 years.

The premises, formerly known as St Catherine’s Lodge, and later as St Catherine’s Lodge Hotel, was used most recently to house former rough sleepers.

St Mungo’s housed up to 50 people at a time there as part of Brighton and Hove City Council’s No Second Night Out service from October last year until July.

But the charity pulled out of the premises when the need for significant repairs came to light, in particular, to the electrical wiring.

St Mungo’s said recently that it planned to make short-term use of Hyman Fine House, in Burlington Street, Kemp Town, for the No Second Night Out service from this month.

Up to 45 people will be given food, shelter and personalised support while their longer-term housing needs are assessed and managed.

On Hove seafront, the service prompted a flood of complaints from neighbours, with one saying that crime and anti-social behaviour had turned the locality into a “no go” area.

Sussex Police said that there were at least 38 incidents linked to the hostel in just the first four months of the year – “quite a high number of emergency calls for a smaller location”.

An officer suggested that the true number was likely to be higher and added that police had dealt with violence, theft, harassment, racial abuse, aggressive and anti-social behaviour, financial exploitation and suicide risks.

In June, the council’s Planning Committee voted to grant retrospective planning permission to St Mungo’s to use the site as a 50-bedroom hostel despite neighbours’ objections. Weeks later it closed.

Similarly, the council itself started used the building as a hostel without planning permission within days of the purchase by Topclass Investments, run by 73-year-old Hezi Zakai.

At least two estate agents have advertised the freehold for St Catherine’s Lodge for sale, with one saying: “Manley Properties are pleased to offer this rare investment opportunity to purchase a vacant hotel in a prime position in Brighton and Hove.

“The property is located just a few steps away from the seafront and the building offers spectacular views of the sea, making it an ideal position for a hotel or residential development subject to gaining the necessary consents.

“The property is also situated a short walk from Hove Station, offering quick and easy access to Gatwick airport and central London.

“The hotel comprises 55 en suite rooms (and) meeting rooms. The building offers stunning many features throughout (with a) gross internal area of 28,071 sq ft.

“The hotel offers potential to modernise and reconfigure to add further accommodation by way of converting some of the communal spaces and also has further massing potential

“The property would suit alternative uses, such as residential redevelopment (or) assisted living, subject to the usual consents.”

Neighbouring flats have tended to sell for more than £300,000 over the past few years – even fairly modest properties.

The Right Move website said: “Properties in St Catherine’s Terrace had an overall average price of £330,500 over the last year.

“Overall, sold prices in St Catherine’s Terrace over the last year were 9 per cent up on the previous year.”

St Catherine’s Lodge was for some years the home of the wealthy 19th century trader Stephen Ralli and members of his family. He was commemorated with the building of the Ralli Hall, in Denmark Villas, near Hove railway station.