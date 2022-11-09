League Cup Round 3 – Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
Posted On 09 Nov 2022 at 7:01 pm
Jason Steele takes his annual place in goal and Danny Welbeck starts as Albion take on the Gunners at the Emirates.
Julio Enciso also starts for the Albion whist Arsenal field at significantly weakened team from the one that beat Chelsea at the weekend.
