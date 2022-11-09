BREAKING NEWS

League Cup Round 3 – Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Posted On 09 Nov 2022 at 7:01 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Jason Steele takes his annual place in goal and Danny Welbeck starts as Albion take on the Gunners at the Emirates.

Julio Enciso also starts for the Albion whist Arsenal field at significantly weakened team from the one that beat Chelsea at the weekend.

 

Spacewords Brighton

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com