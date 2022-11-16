Man found with ‘blood on his hands’ faces jail for vicious assault on woman

A vicious thug caught with “blood on his hands” has been convicted of violently assaulting a woman in Portslade.

Lee Norris, 51, was tracked down by police after crashing his Jaguar into a woman’s Mini in Lock’s Hill, Portslade last week, then crashing into a central reservation and fleeing on foot.

They recognised him from video footage and traced him to a home in Warrior Close, less than a mile away.

There, they also found a woman who had significant facial injuries. She said she had been violently assaulted by Norris, who had strangled and threatened to kill her.

Norris was found inside the address with blood on his hands and arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, making threats to kill, failing to stop after a road accident and driving without insurance.

He was later arrested further for intentional strangulation and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

After being charged with all six offences, he pleaded guilty to each count at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (November 10) and was remanded in custody.

Norris, Buckhurst Avenue in Carshalton, Sutton, is now due to be sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, December 8.

Detective Inspector Laura Hillier-Diamond, of Brighton and Hove’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Violence against women and girls has no place in our society and will not be tolerated by Sussex Police.

“Thanks to the swift work of officers responding to the initial collision report, they were able to protect a vulnerable woman from further harm and take a violent, dangerous individual off the streets.

“I would also like to commend Norris’ victim for her bravery in supporting this prosecution and the investigating officers who secured the conviction.

“As a force we are unwavering in our proactive pursuit of perpetrators of domestic violence and will continue to do all that we can, alongside our partners, to safeguard victims and bring offenders to justice.”