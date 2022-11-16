BREAKING NEWS

Solid lineup for ‘Winter’s Biggest Alternative Weekend – Rockaway Beach’

Posted On 16 Nov 2022
It looks like Butlin’s Bognor Regis Resort will be the place to be on January 6th, 7th and 8th 2023 as the seventh edition of ‘Winter’s Biggest Alternative Weekend’ ‘Rockaway Beach has a whole host of decent music acts on offer across the three day and three night indoor event which is to be held at Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1JJ.

OMD live at the Brighton Centre 16.11.21 (pic Andy Sturmey)

The venue boasts a world-class sound system for ‘Rockaway Beach’ and thus attendees can listen to their chosen acts with the sound quality that they deserve. The 2023 bill features OMD, Self Esteem, Peter Hook & The Light, Yard Act, Billy Nomates, The Primitives, Scalping, Vlure, Deep Tan, and Winter Gardens to name just a few. For a full line-up, refer to the event flyer at the bottom of this article.

Self Esteem live at Chalk, Brighton 3.3.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Spacewords Brighton

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have coincidentally reviewed all of the above artists on previous occasions, as well as several others also on the three day bill. We can assure you that the 2023 ‘Rockaway Beach’ lineup is of great quality. If you are undecided, then you can check out our previous reviews by clicking on the relevant artist names above and scrolling through to find each act.

Peter Hook & The Light at R-Fest 6.8.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

The only current change from the event flyer is that Sinead O’Brien is now unavailable and has been replaced by Melt Yourself Down.

Yard Act live at Patterns, Brighton 18.2.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

For your comfort, there are bars, restaurants, arcade games, ten pin bowling lanes, and a multi million pound swimming pool complex on site.

The Primitives live at R-Fest 6.8.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

When you click to book, the price you see for accommodation is the total price you pay for your ‘Rockaway Beach’ weekend. The more people per room, the lower the cost per person, so it’s worth sharing with your friends in a shared room to keep costs down. There are different types of accommodation available, so it is recommended to have a look around HERE to find what’s right for you and your party.

Scalping at Chalk, Brighton 6.11.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus)

The organisers endeavour to run the stages with as few performance clashes as possible, meaning you can see more of the line-up than you might imagine. Think of ‘Rockaway Beach’ more as a live playlist. Plus, they also offer other activities, like artist Q&As, film screenings, silent discos, and pub quizzes, to keep you busy – all included in your booking price!

VLURE at Chalk, Brighton 18.3.22 (pic Charlotte Horton)

The live music runs from early each afternoon until around midnight, with DJs and after parties carrying on until much later.

Deep Tan at Green Door Store, Brighton 3.2.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

www.rockawaybeach.co.uk

Winter Gardens at The Piper, St Leonards-on-Sea 2.10.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Event flyer

Categories

