Holiday lets leave Brighton house-hunters high and dry

An NHS worker said that he and many fellow health service staff struggled to find a home to rent in Brighton because of the likes of Airbnb.

Social prescriber Joe Walker told a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting that the problem was particularly acute in the spring and summer.

Mr Walker told councillors that he was currently in temporary housing and has spent the past three months trying to find a room in a shared house.

He said that he had responded to more than a hundred adverts but had been able to arrange only six viewings.

Landlords had told him that between 80 and 130 people applied for every room that was advertised in Brighton and Hove.

At a meeting of the Housing Committee, he asked what the council was doing to deal with the housing shortage for workers.

He said that his experience was “that of literally hundreds of others who are currently trying to find somewhere to live in the city”. They had good jobs but were unable to find a room to rent.

He added: “I’m trying to find a room, not a property. Affordability is not even an issue. It is more about where am I going to live?

“I would ask the council to commit to a report and a proposal for action on the lack of rental accommodation available to workers like me in the city.”

Green councillor Siriol Hugh-Jones, who co-chairs the council’s Housing Committee, said that holiday lets were a source of “great frustration” and national legislation was needed to combat the problem.

She said: “Where households are homeless or at risk, the council will provide assistance to access private accommodation – and this will vary.

“This can include help negotiating rents, providing deposits and rent in advance and incentives to landlords or agents to provide longer-term tenancies.

“We are also developing a new scheme to act as an alternative to a guarantor.”

She said that short-term lets were a national issue and the council’s housing director had raised the issue with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities that day.

In September, members of the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee agreed to respond to the government’s call for evidence before ministers decide whether to change the law on holiday lets.

At that time, councillors were told that the number of holiday lets in Brighton and Hove had more than doubled in five years.

Green councillor Martin Osborne, who co-chairs the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee, said that councillors had already discussed two reports on the effects of holiday lets.

Councillor Osborne said: “It is very difficult to have an influence on the current stock in the city. What we do have an influence on is on what we’re building.”