Woman raped in Pavilion Gardens in Brighton

Posted On 27 Nov 2022 at 2:58 pm
A woman has been raped in the Royal Pavilion Gardens, in Brighton, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Sunday 27 November).

The woman, who is in her thirties, was attacked on Wednesday 2 November – and now detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman reported being raped in Brighton.

“Officers would like to speak to anybody who witnessed anything suspicious around Pavilion Gardens between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday 2 November.

“The victim – a woman in her thirties – is being supported by specialist officers while an investigation is conducted.”

Detective Inspector Cheryl Lewendon said: “A full and thorough investigation is ongoing into this report and the victim, who I would like to thank for coming forward, can count on our total support.

“We understand incidents such as these can be concerning for the public so expect to see a visible police presence around Pavilion Gardens and Brighton city centre as part of our continued work to keep people safe.

“If you are able to provide any information which can help with our investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 828 of 03/11.”

