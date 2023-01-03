Brighton trio ‘All Better’ to call it a day

It has been announced that Brighton band All Better are hanging up their seagull costumes and calling it a day.

An official statement from the band reads thus:

“Alright listen up, we’ve been doing All Better for five years and we’re going to call it a day after the February tour. We’ve loved it, playing in a band with your mates is great. But we are getting old and at some point when you reach the age of wisdom we have you start to think maybe spending some time on the sofa watching Big Mouth isn’t all that bad.

We’ve had some of the best times of our lives playing in this band and can’t thank you all enough for your support over the years but we’d rather go out on a high than let it fizzle out like a fart in the wind. So we’re quitting whilst we’re ahead(ish). So that’s it, maybe there’s one more video and some other bits regarding those two Brighton shows but we’ll tell you about that later..

Rubba dub dub, thanks for the grub.

Xoxo AB”

The two Brighton shows referred to above are the final dates of ‘The Big Goodbye Tour’, which kicks off in London on 2nd February, then visits Cheltenham, Stafford, Leicester, Glasgow and Newcastle, before culminating in two farewell shows in Brighton. The first one being at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Friday 10th February and the second part will take place on the following night at The Hope & Ruin in Queens Road. Watch the promo video HERE.

Tickets for The Prince Albert Friday 10th February performance can be purchased HERE.

Tickets for The Hope & Ruin Saturday 11th February show are available HERE.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have had the pleasure of witnessing All Better on a number of occasions in the past. At the ‘Washed Out’ Festival on 29th August 2021, we reported

“We now take up residency upstairs for a few hours whilst we are entertained by a host of varying up-and-coming acts. The first of which is called All Better and they state that they “don’t know what we should put but definitely not pop-punk”. Right then, we won’t say that about them then.

This local band is a trio that consists of Nick Burdett (bass/vocals), Sam Perkins (drums) and also Chris Childs (guitar/vocals) who is also half of the H_angm_n duo with James Martin on drums.

They opened their set with their 2021 single ‘Jokers Song’ which to me can be likened to Green Day and other bands of that ilk. Their whole eight track set was delivered professionally and was consistently knocking at the door of commercial independent music. You know that with the right breaks, management and so on, All Better should go on to become more of a tour de force than they are currently. There sure is potential here!”

We saw them support Skating Polly on 22nd March 2022, where we reported:

“They are a last-minute replacement to the advertised band, but it didn’t stop them from delivering a cracking punk-pop set which took me back to the 00s and beyond, reminding me of New Found Glory, Green Day and other punk-pop bands of the time.

‘Kicking And Screaming’, ‘Joker’s Song’ and ‘Weird’ all get the crowd warmed up for the main event, but the highlight of the brisk eight-song set was the belting ‘Hard And Cold’ with some great split vocals and a wicked beat that gets the feet stomping. If you fancy a fix of fun poppy punk rock tunes, then check out All Better, as they’re sure to put a smile on your face!”

We covered their ‘Ruinfest’ performance back on 3rd September 2022, where we ended our review of their set by stating…

”As one would surmise, the room was almost at full capacity for this Green Day tinged emo punk sounding set. Clearly this lot have a loyal following as many around me are singing all the words to their bouncy new punk tunes. They are a tight unit live and it seemed as though their set got more energetic the longer it went on”.

If these accounts of All Better sound to your liking then it’s your last chance to catch them! Ticket links above.

All Better are on Instagram.