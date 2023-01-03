BREAKING NEWS

Police appeal for help to find man wanted for recall to prison

Posted On 03 Jan 2023 at 12:49 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a man wanted for recall to prison.

Troy Smith

Troy Smith, 31, may be in Brighton and Hove, Sussex Police said this morning (Tuesday 3 January).

Smith, who has lived in Dunstall Avenue and Dumbrills Close, Burgess Hill, and Sycamore Way, Hassocks, has a number of previous convictions including for assaulting police officers.

The force said: “Police are looking to locate Troy Smith who is wanted on recall to prison.

“The 31-year-old from Mid Sussex has broken the conditions of his release.

“Troy is white, 5ft 9in, slim and he has brown hair.

“He has links to Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint and East Grinstead. He may also travel into Brighton and Hove on the rail network.

“If you see him, or have any information as to his whereabouts, please dial 999 immediately quoting serial 407 of 19/12.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com