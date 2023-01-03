Police appeal for help to find man wanted for recall to prison

Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a man wanted for recall to prison.

Troy Smith, 31, may be in Brighton and Hove, Sussex Police said this morning (Tuesday 3 January).

Smith, who has lived in Dunstall Avenue and Dumbrills Close, Burgess Hill, and Sycamore Way, Hassocks, has a number of previous convictions including for assaulting police officers.

The force said: “Police are looking to locate Troy Smith who is wanted on recall to prison.

“The 31-year-old from Mid Sussex has broken the conditions of his release.

“Troy is white, 5ft 9in, slim and he has brown hair.

“He has links to Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint and East Grinstead. He may also travel into Brighton and Hove on the rail network.

“If you see him, or have any information as to his whereabouts, please dial 999 immediately quoting serial 407 of 19/12.”