Portslade car dealer plans glitzy showroom revamp

A Portslade car dealer plans to pull down two existing showrooms and build a glitzy new one to make better use of its site.

Lookers PLC plans to revamp its Mercedes-Benz showroom in Victoria Road, by Portslade railway station, where it also has a Smart car dealership.

One of the company’s subsidiaries, Bolling Investments, has submitted a planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council for the makeover.

The two existing car dealership and showroom buildings will be replaced with a single two-storey building if the plans are approved.

Lookers said that 90 full-time staff and six part-timers work at its Victoria Road premises. The company expects the revamp to create an extra 15 full-time jobs.

The plans include 269 car parking spaces, including demo parking, display parking, blue badge bays and electric vehicle charging bays, with 46 spaces for customers and staff.

There are currently 38 parking spaces for customers and staff – and the plans include eight cycle parking spaces, up from five at present.

In its planning application, Lookers said: “The proposed development seeks to demolish the existing tired and outdated car dealership with a new modern facility.”

The proposal, Lookers said in a planning statement, “consolidates two car dealerships and showrooms within a single building and provides modern services and facilities for the dealership.”

It would also ensure, Lookers added, “the delivery of a high-quality and attractive building that improves the visual amenity of the local area.

“The existing buildings do not contribute to the character or appearance of the site or local area and their demolition should therefore be supported.

“The proposed building is a large building, visually two storeys in height, featuring double-height spaces over the showrooms, workshop, MoT bay and cosmetic repair facilities.”

Lookers plans to use better-quality glass, solar panels and air source heat pump technology to reduce the site’s carbon footprint.

The council is due to decide the planning application by Thursday 16 March and anyone wishing to support or object to the plans should do so in the next three weeks.

To view the plans or comment on them, visit the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2022/03841.