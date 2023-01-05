Essential services are put at risk by government policy and funding decisions

I never do that well with the dark nights of January. After the sparkle and celebration in December, I usually spend most of the month looking forward to the spring but I think this winter feels bleaker than usual.

Last week, our local NHS declared a critical incident, alongside many others across the country. Spurred on by high numbers of people needing access to NHS services, the critical incident is a warning sign for a government ignoring an NHS in freefall.

NHS Sussex said that part of the problem stemmed from an increasing number of people being admitted to hospital with flu and covid – a reminder that the covid-19 pandemic is sadly very much not over.

Saturday 31 December marked two years since Brexit. New research from the London School of Economics found that the cost of Brexit added £210 to the average household food bill from 2019 to 2021.

Brexit has also led to staff shortages – and with a tighter labour market, businesses have struggled to find the staff they need. On top of this, they’ve seen their capacity reduced.

The BBC reported that some hotels nationally are restricting room vacancies because they can’t find housekeeping staff – and restaurants cannot open for as many days as owners want because there aren’t the staff for kitchens or waiting tables.

This of course then contributes to the rising costs of bills. These are the very businesses likely to be worst hit by the removal of the government business support package.

While this can’t all be blamed on Brexit, it’s hard to ignore that it is causing avoidable pain to household budgets.

All of these issues are hitting Brighton and Hove City Council too. We have seen over recent years a real struggle to recruit people into manual jobs due to these shortages in the labour market.

We are also, like the NHS, experiencing rising demand against lower budgets in which to operate.

In the last days before Christmas, the government gave us our present of the local government financial settlement. Sadly, it is even worse than we expected it to be.

This puts at risk the essential services that many households need right now to help them cope with these rising costs.

No councillor entered politics wanting to cut spending in the way we are now being forced to do thanks to the cocktail of Tory-induced inflation and austerity.

Unlike the government, we have to set a balanced budget every year. And while we can often find ways to find “capital” money, which helps us complete big projects like Madeira Terraces, it’s the recurring funding that is more difficult to find.

Over the next two months, we will work collaboratively with councillors of all parties to find good ideas that help us meet our budget challenge.

However, I am really concerned about the hollowing out of public services that these continued savings mean – and the implications for the longer-term resilience of the most vulnerable.

As Greens, we will continue to prioritise early-intervention “spend to save” measures but the cuts we are being forced to make now threaten this, meaning demand for services could balloon further down the line.

We have already had to make a cumulative £200 million of savings to the council’s budget over the past 12 years. That is £200 million of vital services that this city no longer has, despite the increases in fees, charges, business rates and council tax.

Much of this money is going to pay for care for adults and children. Your parking fees, for example, primarily pay for the cost of bus passes for people over 60 or with disabilities.

There is so much more we could do as a council if we were given the power to raise charges ourselves.

In Scotland, councils will be permitted to raise a tourist levy in legislation to be introduced this year, yet councils in England are not.

This small fee on top of a hotel bill could fund all the services that support the visitors we welcome to our city, meaning that the funds we are currently spending on those services could prevent a saving having to be made elsewhere. Yet we are not trusted to do this.

And this is just one example. It’s one I know some people are particularly familiar with as it’s very common in other European countries.

The reality is we have one of the most centralised governments in Europe who want to gut the services that councils provide out of an ideological drive to shrink the size of the state.

This shrinking means that less support will be available to those who need it. The Chancellor’s claim that “the lens” through which the government will reduce its spending and increase taxes is a “compassionate Conservative government” is ringing very hollow.

Councillor Hannah Allbrooke is the Green deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.