Valley Gardens work to start in the spring



Work on the third phase of the Valley Gardens project is due to start in the spring.

The work, which will include taking out the Aquarium roundabout and replacing it with a T junction, will take almost two years to complete.

It will coincide with the reworking of another major city centre route, Western Road, where 18 months of works to make the shopping parade more pedestrian and cycle-friendly is beginning this month.

And meanwhile work starts next week on a new pedestrian and cycle route from Madeira Drive to Brighton Marina, which will see traffic into the marina re-routed until summer.

Construction contractors for phase three of Valley Gardens are due to be appointed in the coming weeks.

It will complete the transformation of the area from the Level to the Palace Pier, which began in autumn 2018. The first two phases were completed in summer 2020.

A council spokesman said: “We’re currently in the process of appointing a contractor for Valley Gardens 3 and hope to do this in the next couple of months.

“Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of this year and completed in late 2024.”

During the works, temporary traffic lanes will be introduced, with the aim of minimising disruption and maintaining as much access as possible.

Where possible, materials will be recycled as with the first two phases, where kerbs stones were reused for loading bays.

As well as the reworking of the junction in front of the pier new segregated cycle lanes will run from Victoria Gardens to the seafront through new pedestrianised areas in front of the Pavilion and south of the Old Steine.

A new taxi rank will be put near the Palace Pier junction, more blue badge and doctors’ parking bays and new trees are also included.

The approved scheme can be viewed here.

The work, which was originally slated to cost £7.8 million, has now risen to almost £13 million because of significant delays partly caused by the pandemic.

The council agreed to borrow an extra £5 million in January last year, to add to the £6 million government funding and £1.84 million council funding already committed to the project.

The Western Road works involve resurfacing the road and simplifying the layout, to include a central strip to help pedestrians cross. New cycle parking and pedestrian crossings will also be installed.

Eastbound buses will be diverted up Montpelier Road and along Upper North Street to Regent Hill for up to two years while works continue.

The Madeira Drive works will mean the Marina’s exit ramp (the lower ramp) will have to temporarily close, with the upper ramp being converted to two-way traffic in the meantime.

Vehicles leaving the marina and travelling westbound into Brighton will access the seafront road using a signed diversion route via the Wilson Avenue/Gas Works junction on Marina Way.