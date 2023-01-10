Brighton’s first kosher restaurant begins hiring

The city’s first fully kosher restaurant is preparing to launch, as progress continues on the new Jewish-led housing development on New Church Road, Hove.

The development will host a Jewish community hub, including a bakery, bistro restaurant, co-working space, gym and nursery.

The kosher bistro restaurant, café and sushi bar hopes to open in March 2023.

Novellino Brighton will be run by Gordon Ramsey trained chef, Yanir Mrejen, who recently helped launch Novellino Bistro in London.

Chef Mrejen said: “Although building a brand new kosher eatery presents a challenge, it will be so worth it to provide the community with a really great place to eat, that just happens to be kosher.

“I hope our restaurant will bring good competition to the restaurant scene in Brighton.

“As the only kosher restaurant in the city, I want to go beyond what people expect.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know the Brighton and Hove community and learning what they want to eat, and I hope to provide amazing food for everyone to enjoy together.”

During the day, Novellino Brighton will operate as a contemporary café serving breakfasts and lunch, and in the evening will serve a fusion of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine.

The restaurant is hiring to fill seven vacancies, including head chef and restaurant manager, starting from February.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove Jewish Community (BNJC) said: “The kosher food is something that I think we’re all the most excited about.

“It’s all about bringing Jewish culture back to Brighton – making it easier to be Jewish by providing the resources to support Jewish life, whilst also creating a platform to share Jewish culture with the rest of our city and building a great community space where people of all backgrounds can enjoy good food, culture and learning.”

The development aims to revive the Jewish heritage and infrastructure of the area and was granted planning permission for 45 new homes in 2019.

Brighton and Hove Hebrew Community, who have been located at 29-31 New Church Road for six decades, applied to replace its synagogue with a new complex.

Construction has been delayed due to covid lockdowns and global supply chain issues, but a phased opening of the complex will begin soon.

People who have chosen to live on site will start moving in at the end of January, and the facilities, particularly the restaurant, gym and co-working spaces will open later in spring.

To find out more about the job vacancies, visit Brighton and Hove Jewish Community’s website: https://bnjc.co.uk/news-and-views/article/job-opportunity-multiple-opportunities-in-our-brand-new-restaurant