King Alfred pools close for at least two weeks

The swimming pools at the King Alfred are going to be closed for at least two more weeks because of boiler issues.

The pools first closed last Friday, when customers were emailed to say there were issues with the boiler room.

This week, they were told they would be closed for the next fortnight while engineers investigated.

A message on the website reads: “The pools at the King Alfred Leisure Centre will remain closed for the next two weeks due to a problem with the heating control panel which operates the boilers

“Engineers have visited the site and are investigating the problem.

“While investigations are carried out, residents can use the pools at the Prince Regent Swimming Complex and St Luke’s Swimming Pool.

“The gym and sports hall and classes are currently unaffected and will remain open to the public.

“We appreciate that this is disappointing, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We are doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will provide an update as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your understanding,

“Graham and the King Alfred team.”

The pools were previously briefly closed in October for technical issues.

Plans to replace the ageing leisure centre have stalled in recent years after a developer pulled out of an ambitious scheme to build a new centre alongside hundreds of homes.

Crest Nicholson had been selected by Brighton and Hove City Council to redevelop the site in 2016, but rising building costs and uncertainties led it to abandon its plans in 2019.