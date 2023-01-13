Burning the Clocks charity raises £7k in donations



The charity behind Burning the Clocks raised more than £7000 at last year’s annual winter solstice parade.

Community arts charity Same Sky, who have organised the parade since 1993, raised money through bucket collections, an online crowdfunder and donations.

After a two year absence due to covid restrictions, the parade on 21 December 2022, saw thousands bring paper and willow lanterns to burn on a bonfire on Kemptown beach.

Fireworks and effigy burning also took place to celebrate the shortest day of the year and this year’s parade theme of ‘Wild’.

Robert Batson, executive producer at Same Sky, said: “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s Burning the Clocks event.

“It was wonderful to see the community come together again to participate in the parade and celebrate the Winter Solstice.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who supported our crowdfunder and donated on the night.

“In total, we were able to raise over £7,000 thanks to everyone’s efforts.

“For an event that can cost up to £45,000, this support from the community makes a massive difference.”

Same Sky provides public art installations and events as well as master-classes, training courses and residencies for community arts programmes and also partners with Brighton Festival to organise the annual children’s parade.

The event’s volunteer-led bucket collection raised £3,029.43, and £1,301.50 was raised through card payments on the night.

The online crowdfunder campaign also raised £2,191 from 55 supporters with another £515 from individual donations made after the crowdfunder concluded.

Supporters of the event included Hanningtons Brighton, The Chilli Pickle, Theatre Royal, Arts Council England and the Chalk Cliff Trust.