Archbishop heading to Vegas after lottery win

A Brighton Archbishop is heading off to Vegas after a lottery win of more than a quarter of a million pounds.

The Titular Archbishop of Selsey, Jerome Lloyd, is now planning a once in a lifetime trip to Las Vegas and New Orleans after winning £266,666.

Father Jerome, 46, who won the People’s Postcode Lottery along with four neighbours in Roundhill Crescent, said he is also committed to helping restore a chapel in the Philippines as well as helping some local projects.

Another winner was TV extra Karin Hranicka, 40, who said she will use her winnings to get driving lessons and a new car.

A total of 255 people living in the BN2 3 postcode won a share of the £3.2 million prize on Saturday, 28 January.

Father Jerome said: “This feels incredible. I’m completely shocked, it’s just absolutely amazing.

“At Christmas my friends and I were chatting about how amazing it would be to visit Las Vegas and now I can make that dream a reality.

“I’ve always wanted to visit the Grand Canyon and see some of the amazing shows on the Vegas Strip. We also fancied New Orleans so we might tag that on too.

“I signed up to play because of all the amazing charities that are supported, and I really liked the idea of giving back on a big scale.

“Supporting charities is really important to me and I’m currently fundraising for the San Domingo Old Roman Chapel in the Philippines that is in need of complete restoration so this money will help them a lot.

“The chapel is a really important space for the community that provides a place of hope for local families.

“I’m delighted that I’ll be able to phone my colleagues in the Philippines and tell them that this money is on its way.”

Father Jerome, who celebrates his birthday next week, is also planning on treating himself to driving lessons and a new car when he passes his test.

Roundhill Crescent’s BN2 3FR was also a lucky postcode for winners last year, when Father Jerome won £1,000 in May 2022 from the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize.

The other three winners this week, one who won £533,332, and the other two who won £266,666 each, chose to remain anonymous.

Brighton and Hove Food Partnership were also given £2,000 from the win to transform Stanmer Wellbeing Gardens into a community outdoor kitchen and therapeutic social space.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What an amazing start to 2023 it has been for our players in Brighton.

“I absolutely loved meeting our winners and hearing about the impact the win will have on their lives. Congratulations to all our winners from BN2 3.”