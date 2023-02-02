Conservative deputy leader to stand down in May

Conservative councillor Robert Nemeth is to stand down at the local elections in May.

Councillor Nemeth, deputy leader of the Conservative group on Brighton and Hove City Council, represents Wish ward where he was first elected in 2015 and re-elected four years ago.

The father of three was also the Tory candidate in the 2019 general election when Labour MP Peter Kyle held the seat with a majority of more than 17,000.

Councillor Nemeth won his council seat from Labour in 2015, with 2,102 votes, topping the opll alongside his Conservative colleague Garry Peltzer-Dunn.

When the pair were re-elected in 2019, Councillor Nemeth topped the poll again, with 1,531 votes

Councillor Peltzer-Dunn died in September, more than 50 years after he was first elected, and a by-election followed in December.

The Labour candidate Bella Sankey won the seat with 1,519 votes while Labour trailed in second place with 756 votes.

Councillor Nemeth, who keeps bees and develops properties, has been visibly active in his ward, with the Secret Garden, the Friends of Hove Lagoon and Hove Beach Hut Association. He has worked with others to revive Boundary Road.

Councillor Nemeth has also been active on council committees, persuading all political parties to back a policy to include bee bricks in more new buildings. Other councils have since followed suit.

He has been a leading opposition member on policy-making committees, most recently the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.

But he has faced a number of complaints, notably over comments he made after the Daily Mail published a story about four Brighton schools a year ago.

The Mail said that four primary schools in Brighton had banned the words “mum” and “dad” in favour of “grown ups” – a story denied by the schools and the council.

His selection as the party’s parliamentary candidate in Hove is also believed to have led the group’s former leader Councillor Tony Janio to leave the party. He sits as an independent.

The Conservatives have yet to announce who will stand in his place in May.