Late Mitoma header sees Cherries pipped at post



Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Bournemouth 0

An 87th minute header from Kaoru Mitoma gave Albion all three points in a tight encounter at the Amex.

Brighton move back up into the Premier League top six while Bournemouth sink deeper into relegation trouble.

It was the second game in a row that Albion have won thanks to a late strike from the Japan international.

Bournemouth and Albion both had their equal share of chances in the first half. Deniz Undav having Albion’s best when he literally had three bites at the Cherries after Neto the Bournemouth keeper played a sloppy pass that was intercepted by Deniz Undav as he bore down on goal first effort was blocked by Chris Mepham, his follow up saved by Neto and from the rebound Undav hit the post.

For Bournemouth Traore found space to set up Jefferson Lerma who from close fired wide with Robert Sanchez seemingly beaten.

Lerma having a good shout for a penalty a while later after getting in a tangle with Pervis Estupinan

Before half time two chances befell Danny Welbeck, first from a Mitoma cross which he headed straight at Neto, then from a low Undav cross Welbeck flicked his effort wide.

After his stoppage time winner knocked the FA Cup holders Liverpool out of the tournament last weekend, today he drifted on to the end of a pass from Jeremy Sarmiento to score a sixth goal in nine games.

Moises Caicedo returned to action after missing the Liverpool match last weekend while fans waited to learn whether the wantaway midfielder would follow Leandro Trossard to Arsenal.

And, in line with the message before the match from Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi, the fans gave Caicedo a warm welcome back.

Next up, the Seagulls travel to Selhurst Park to take on a Crystal Palace side that has yet to win this year although they have drawn at home to Newcastle and Manchester United.