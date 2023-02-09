Old red phone boxes in Brighton to be auctioned today

Four former red phone boxes in Brighton are due to go under the hammer at a livestreamed auction today (Thursday 9 February).

Two others – in New Road in Brighton – have been withdrawn from sale before the auction starts.

The auctioneers, Strettons, said that the phone boxes were in prime locations – by St Peter’s Church and on the seafront.

Strettons said: “Historically used for advertising, new projects have been popping up throughout the country, giving individuals the opportunity to open a small business out of a classic red telephone box.

“Examples of these small business projects include florists, news agencies and even mobile phone repair services.

“Brighton has already hit the ground running with this new initiative, with the opening of the town’s smallest coffee kiosk, ‘Dialling In’, in 2018.

“The telephone boxes will be sold individually and range in guide price from £5,000 to £32,000 depending on location.”

Strettons director of auctions Andrew Brown said that he was keen to see what the new owners would have in store for “the iconic British boxes”.

He said: “It is always nice when we get to see these fun, quirky lots. It really brightens your day.

“I think these red telephone boxes are a great reasonably priced option for people who want to open a small business. It is also a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to add to their portfolios.

“I hope the Brighton community take the chance to participate in the auction.”

The auction starts at noon. To bid, click here.